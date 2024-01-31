Russia To Probe Profane Of Children Of Siege Leningrad Plaque In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russia's
Investigative Committee will initiate a case regarding the
desecration of a monument dedicated to the Children of Siege
Leningrad in Armenia's Yerevan, Trend reports.
"Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander
Bastrykin instructed the central apparatus of the agency to
initiate a criminal case on this fact and in cooperation with the
Russian Foreign Ministry to establish all the circumstances of the
incident," the investigative committee said.
A new instance of Armenian vandalism has surfaced on social
networks. On this occasion, individuals of Armenian descent have
chosen to disrespect the memory of the children who endured the
Siege of Leningrad.
The footage shows an Armenian vandal vigorously removing ribbons
depicting the Russian flag from wreaths, throwing them to the
ground, and treading on them. Furthermore, the vandal is seen
upsetting the wreaths while making disparaging remarks, describing
the barricade youngsters as fascists, and denying the authenticity
of records proving this historical occurrence.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.