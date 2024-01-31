Swiss Plane Requests Emergency Landing At Baku Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The captain of a Swiss International Air Lines aircraft flying from Zurich to Singapore sent a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of the passenger on board (stroke).

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely at Baku airport at 06:53 local time.

Immediately after landing, the passenger was handed over to an ambulance team, which took him to one of the capital's clinics.