Swiss Plane Requests Emergency Landing At Baku Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The captain of a
Swiss International Air Lines aircraft flying from Zurich to
Singapore sent a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport.
The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of the
passenger on board (stroke).
The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely at Baku airport at 06:53
local time.
Immediately after landing, the passenger was handed over to an
ambulance team, which took him to one of the capital's clinics.
