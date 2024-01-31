Ballot Papers Distribution For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Starts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ahead of the
upcoming extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the distribution of ballot papers
to district election commissions has commenced at the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) printing house, Media and Communications Department of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat told Trend .
The process involves members of the CEC, and secretariat staff,
along with the chairmen and secretaries of respective district
election commissions.
"The process has been executed in an open and transparent
manner, ensuring that all conditions are in place for international
organizations, election observation missions, media
representatives, and election stakeholders to closely monitor the
proceedings," said the statement of the department.
"On the initial day, January 30, ballots will be transported to
a total of 36 electoral districts. This includes electoral
districts in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, polling stations
in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as
electoral districts encompassing remote areas of the republic. Over
the following two days, the distribution will extend to all other
electoral districts throughout the country, bringing the process to
its full completion," the statement reads.
"Following the distribution of ballot papers produced under
high-security conditions to the district election commissions, the
subsequent processes of transportation, storage, and allocation to
the precinct election commissions are safeguarded by the relevant
bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the department
added.
"During the event, media representatives were briefed on the
requirements of the Electoral Code and the organization of the
process of the preparation and secure delivery of ballot papers.
Additionally, answers were provided to questions of interest to
journalists," the Media and Communications Department of the CEC
Secretariat said.
Upon the approval of the requirements for the text, form,
number, and production order of ballot papers by CEC within the
stipulated legal terms for the presidential election, the printing
process commenced on January 24, 2024. In accordance with the
Commission's decision, a total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were
printed.
After the distribution of ballot papers to the district election
commissions in accordance with the procedures outlined in the
Electoral Code, they will be transferred from the district election
commissions to the precinct election commissions no later than
three days before the beginning of voting.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December
19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.