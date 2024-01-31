Russian Fesco Plans To Boost Number Of Transport Projects In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Russian Fesco
discussed a list of joint actions to be implemented to increase the
number of projects realized in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
This was discussed during a meeting between Russian Trade
Representative in Uzbekistan Konstantin Zlygostev with the
management of the Russian transport company FESCO on strengthening
the organization's position in the Uzbekistan market.
In particular, Fesco intends to implement advanced automated
management systems in Uzbekistan's transport sector, as well as
provide railway transport enterprises with modern equipment, in
particular, rolling stock.
Earlier, Uzbekistan's state agency reported that Russian
businesses created 745 enterprises in Uzbekistan in 2023; this is
the second indicator after China among the countries whose
companies have created enterprises with foreign investment in the
country. Uzbekistan has 3,044 enterprises (21.7 percent of the
total number of operating enterprises) with the participation of
Russian business as of January 1, the best indicator among investor
countries.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted
to $9.8 billion in 2023. The data of State Committee of Uzbekistan
on Statistics shows that the trade turnover grew by 5.3
percent.
