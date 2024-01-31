International Organizations Closely Monitor Ballot Paper Distribution In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ahead of the
upcoming extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the distribution of ballot papers
to district election commissions has commenced at the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) printing house, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
The process involves members of the CEC, and secretariat staff,
along with the chairmen and secretaries of respective district
election commissions.
According to the information, the process was carried out in an
open and transparent manner.
All the necessary conditions have been created to facilitate
close monitoring of the process by international organizations,
election observation missions, media representatives, and election
stakeholders.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
