Azerbaijan's Azergold Reveals Volume Of Investments In Mining Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's
AzerGold CJSC has invested 707 million manat ($415.8 million) in
the implementation of mining projects so far, Chairman of the Board
of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the
results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
According to him, 45 million manat ($26.4 million) of this
amount was provided through allocations from the state budget.
“These are mainly funds allocated from the state budget in the
first years of the CJSC's operation. Currently, funding from the
state budget is carried out mainly for the implementation of iron
ore projects, which are a new area of activity,” he noted.
