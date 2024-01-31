Azerbaijan's Revenues From Gold And Silver Sales Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan
generated 232.8 million manat or $136.9 million in revenue from the
sale of gold and silver in the local and international markets last
year, said Deputy Chairman at Azergold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov during
the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for
2023, Trend reports.
According to Ibrahimov, the growth in total sales revenue
amounted to 15 percent compared to the 2022 figure.
"In 2023, exports contributed 210.1 million manat $123.6
million, and domestic sales amounted to 22.7 million manat $13.35
million, marking an 11 percent increase in export revenues and an
81 percent increase in domestic sales revenues compared to 2022.
Notably, 97.9 percent of the income from the total sales of
valuable products in 2023 came from gold sales. The cumulative
revenue from the sale of gold and silver from 2017 to 2023 reached
1.19 billion manat $669.9 million," he said.
