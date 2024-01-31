               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gold Production Volumes At Azerbaijan's Chovdar Field Disclosed


1/31/2024 2:18:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The first phase of the Chovdar field in Azerbaijan produced 243,400 ounces of gold, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, production has begun at the second phase of the deposit (sulfide phase and side deposits).

"In the near future, a further extension of the operation of the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) is planned with the discovery of new deposits and an increase in resources in the region,” he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search