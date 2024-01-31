Gold Production Volumes At Azerbaijan's Chovdar Field Disclosed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The first phase
of the Chovdar field in Azerbaijan produced 243,400 ounces of gold,
Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov
said during a press conference on the results of activities for
2023, Trend reports.
According to him, production has begun at the second phase of
the deposit (sulfide phase and side deposits).
"In the near future, a further extension of the operation of the
Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) is planned with
the discovery of new deposits and an increase in resources in the
region,” he noted.
