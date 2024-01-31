Training Year Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30.
Ceremonial
reviews were held in the military units of Azerbaijan, the material
and educational bases of the units, training combat equipment,
weapons, and arming of the personnel were inspected in line with
the authorized category during the preparation for the new training
year, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
"Speakers at the solemn ceremonies held in military units and
formations on the occasion of the new training year wished success
to the personnel in the upcoming training year. They stated that
the effective implementation of regulations should be focused on
training," the ministry noted. "It was also pointed out that all
planned activities were fully executed in the past training year,
and in the new one, the focus should be given to further enhancing
the knowledge and skills of the military personnel, proper
operation of modern weapons, equipment, and other combat assets
available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army."
"Then, a ceremonial march was conducted in front of the
tribune," added the ministry.
