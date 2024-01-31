Training Year Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ceremonial reviews were held in the military units of Azerbaijan, the material and educational bases of the units, training combat equipment, weapons, and arming of the personnel were inspected in line with the authorized category during the preparation for the new training year, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"Speakers at the solemn ceremonies held in military units and formations on the occasion of the new training year wished success to the personnel in the upcoming training year. They stated that the effective implementation of regulations should be focused on training," the ministry noted. "It was also pointed out that all planned activities were fully executed in the past training year, and in the new one, the focus should be given to further enhancing the knowledge and skills of the military personnel, proper operation of modern weapons, equipment, and other combat assets available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army."

"Then, a ceremonial march was conducted in front of the tribune," added the ministry.

