Kyrgyzstan's President To Run For Second Term In Next Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan's
President Sadyr Japarov is set to run for a second term in the next
election, the president's press secretary, Askat Alagozov, said,
Trend reports.
"Sadyr Japarov's participation in the election for a second term
will be a consistent step in view of launched projects and planned
long-term international projects of strategic importance for our
country," Alagozov said.
Yesterday, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, also stated on a local radio program
that President Sadyr Japarov would run for a second term.
In Kyrgyzstan, as per the Constitution adopted in 2021, the
president is elected for a five-year term and can be re-elected for
a second term. Sadyr Japarov won the presidential election on
January 10, 2021, and officially assumed office on January 28. Back
then, the previous version of the law was still in effect, allowing
the head of state to serve for six years. Consequently, Japarov's
term is set to expire in 2027.
