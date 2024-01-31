Iranian Currency Rates For January 30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 30, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to January 29. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,386 rials.

Currency Rial on January 30 Rial on January 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,257 53,358 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,607 48,606 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,010 4,016 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,016 4,019 1 Danish krone DKK 6,089 6,115 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,418 136,127 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,162 15,019 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,444 28,431 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,249 31,221 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,660 25,582 1 South African rand ZAR 2,234 2,234 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,384 1,388 1 Russian ruble RUB 468 468 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,691 27,621 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,311 31,315 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,298 38,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,323 1,322 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,556 31,562 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,710 8,717 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,864 5,857 100 Thai baths THB 118,372 117,918 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,873 8,887 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,477 31,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,386 45,593 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,343 9,336 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,673 15,701 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,654 2,656 1 Afghan afghani AFN 568 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,761 12,822 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,478 74,558 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,854 3,854 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 463,822 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,219 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,227 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 579,000–582,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 625,000–628,000 rials.

