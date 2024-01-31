               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For January 30


1/31/2024 2:17:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 30, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to January 29.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,386 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 30

Rial on January 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,257

53,358

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,607

48,606

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,010

4,016

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,016

4,019

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,089

6,115

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,418

136,127

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,162

15,019

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,444

28,431

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,249

31,221

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,660

25,582

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,234

2,234

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,384

1,388

1 Russian ruble

RUB

468

468

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,691

27,621

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,311

31,315

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,298

38,313

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,323

1,322

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,556

31,562

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,710

8,717

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,864

5,857

100 Thai baths

THB

118,372

117,918

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,873

8,887

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,477

31,412

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,386

45,593

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,343

9,336

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,673

15,701

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,654

2,656

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

568

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,761

12,822

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,478

74,558

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,854

3,854

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 463,822 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,219 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,227 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 579,000–582,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 625,000–628,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790341

