Kazakhstan, EU Commission Discuss Signing Agreement To Fully Load Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Minister of
Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev has met with European
Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Vălean in Brussels, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of
developing the transport potential of Kazakhstan and Europe. The
parties paid special attention to cooperation in the development of
the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).
At the same time, the parties discussed the possibility of
signing an agreement with the EU to fully load TITR taking into
account the development of infrastructure and terminal network, as
well as the further introduction of a permit-free single form
system for Kazakhstan.
In addition, Karabayev spoke about the possibility of
transferring the ports of Aktau and Kuryk to trust management on a
ship-or-pay basis in order to strengthen the maritime fleet and
create a container hub in the Caspian Sea.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.