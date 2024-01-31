Uzbekistan, Iran Discuss Improving Transport, Communication Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan
and Iran discussed improving mechanisms of interaction in the
transport and communication spheres during the 7th round of
Uzbek-Iranian political consultations on January 29, Trend reports.
The delegations of the parties were headed by first deputy
foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev and deputy foreign
minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani.
Within the framework of the inter-ministerial political
consultations, the sides exchanged views on the current state and
priority areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction
within multilateral organizations.
Activation of economic diplomacy took center stage during the
meeting. In this context, the sides stressed the importance of
creating favorable conditions for mutual trade and implementation
of investment projects, strengthening direct contacts between
business circles of the two countries.
The sides discussed the development of inter-parliamentary
dialog, expansion of the legal framework of bilateral relations, as
well as the schedule of upcoming events at various levels.
Furthermore, the parties expressed mutual interest in building
up cultural and humanitarian ties, in particular, in establishing
partnership relations between research institutions, organizing
joint programs and projects in the field of art, literature and
education.
The meeting also addressed some matters on the international and
regional agenda.
Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran
amounted to $503.4 million in 2023. The data of Uzbekistan's
Statistics Agency shows that exports totaled $180.6 million, while
imports reached $322.8 million.
