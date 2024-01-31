Uzbekistan, Iran Discuss Improving Transport, Communication Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed improving mechanisms of interaction in the transport and communication spheres during the 7th round of Uzbek-Iranian political consultations on January 29, Trend reports.

The delegations of the parties were headed by first deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev and deputy foreign minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani.

Within the framework of the inter-ministerial political consultations, the sides exchanged views on the current state and priority areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral organizations.

Activation of economic diplomacy took center stage during the meeting. In this context, the sides stressed the importance of creating favorable conditions for mutual trade and implementation of investment projects, strengthening direct contacts between business circles of the two countries.

The sides discussed the development of inter-parliamentary dialog, expansion of the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as the schedule of upcoming events at various levels.

Furthermore, the parties expressed mutual interest in building up cultural and humanitarian ties, in particular, in establishing partnership relations between research institutions, organizing joint programs and projects in the field of art, literature and education.

The meeting also addressed some matters on the international and regional agenda.

Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran amounted to $503.4 million in 2023. The data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that exports totaled $180.6 million, while imports reached $322.8 million.