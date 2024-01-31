Chairman Thanks Turkish Delegation To PACE For Supporting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov and other members of the committee have welcomed the delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye headed by Chairman of the Committee on National Defense Hulusi Akar and expressed gratitude to the Turkish delegation to PACE for their support of Azerbaijan, the Parliament told Trend .

According to Seyidov, the strong and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, characterized as 'one nation, two states,' are flourishing. Cooperation between the two brotherly nations has been reinforced across various domains and has achieved a new level. The Committee Chairman underscored the historical significance of the Shusha Declaration.

The Azerbaijani Member of Parliament highlighted that following Azerbaijan's liberation its lands from Armenian occupation and the complete restoration of sovereignty, certain European states displayed a biased stance towards the country. Recently, the Azerbaijani delegation issued a statement during the PACE meeting, declaring the cessation of interaction and withdrawal from the organization due to the prevailing atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia within the structure.

Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Hulusi Akar, conveyed his appreciation for the hospitality and the cordial meeting. He expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development witnessed in the country across all sectors. Akar discussed the various meetings conducted during the visit and emphasized the successful development of allied relations between the two countries in all domains.

Hulusi Akar underscored the significance of inter-parliamentary ties and the productive cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, emphasizing the collaboration within committees and international organizations. He highlighted the great importance of expanding ties within the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

He noted that the Turkish state and people felt proud of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

In reference to the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar expressed the belief that President Ilham Aliyev, the liberator of Karabakh, will be re-elected as the head of state.

During the meeting, members of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, including Sabir Rustamkhanli, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Javanshir Feyziyev, Nasib Magamaliyev, Sahib Aliyev, Asim Mollazadeh, Ramil Hasan, Rasim Musabekov, Nigar Arpadarai, and Sevil Mikayilova, delivered speeches. They shared their perspectives on the historical and current state of relations and discussed the continued enhancement of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by deputies of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, including Refik Ozen, Mehmet Ali Celebi, Feyzi Berdibek, Ozgur Ceylan, Metin Ilhan, Zuhal Dora, Dursun Atas, Didem Hasturk, Volkan Durmaz, Gencehan Babis, Mohammad Akkiraz, as well as the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, and other officials.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly 'organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh'. Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were 'not invited' to observe the presidential elections to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

