Chairman Thanks Turkish Delegation To PACE For Supporting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Chairman of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and
Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov and other members of the
committee have welcomed the delegation of the Grand National
Assembly of Türkiye headed by Chairman of the Committee on National
Defense Hulusi Akar and expressed gratitude to the Turkish
delegation to PACE for their support of Azerbaijan, the Parliament
told Trend .
According to Seyidov, the strong and friendly relations between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye, characterized as 'one nation, two states,'
are flourishing. Cooperation between the two brotherly nations has
been reinforced across various domains and has achieved a new
level. The Committee Chairman underscored the historical
significance of the Shusha Declaration.
The Azerbaijani Member of Parliament highlighted that following
Azerbaijan's liberation its lands from Armenian occupation and the
complete restoration of sovereignty, certain European states
displayed a biased stance towards the country. Recently, the
Azerbaijani delegation issued a statement during the PACE meeting,
declaring the cessation of interaction and withdrawal from the
organization due to the prevailing atmosphere of racism,
Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia within the structure.
Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Turkish Grand
National Assembly, Hulusi Akar, conveyed his appreciation for the
hospitality and the cordial meeting. He expressed satisfaction with
the dynamic development witnessed in the country across all
sectors. Akar discussed the various meetings conducted during the
visit and emphasized the successful development of allied relations
between the two countries in all domains.
Hulusi Akar underscored the significance of inter-parliamentary
ties and the productive cooperation between the parliaments of the
two countries, emphasizing the collaboration within committees and
international organizations. He highlighted the great importance of
expanding ties within the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic
States.
He noted that the Turkish state and people felt proud of
Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.
In reference to the upcoming extraordinary presidential election
in Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar expressed the belief that President
Ilham Aliyev, the liberator of Karabakh, will be re-elected as the
head of state.
During the meeting, members of the Committee on International
Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, including Sabir
Rustamkhanli, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Javanshir Feyziyev, Nasib
Magamaliyev, Sahib Aliyev, Asim Mollazadeh, Ramil Hasan, Rasim
Musabekov, Nigar Arpadarai, and Sevil Mikayilova, delivered
speeches. They shared their perspectives on the historical and
current state of relations and discussed the continued enhancement
of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by deputies of the Grand National
Assembly of Türkiye, including Refik Ozen, Mehmet Ali Celebi, Feyzi
Berdibek, Ozgur Ceylan, Metin Ilhan, Zuhal Dora, Dursun Atas, Didem
Hasturk, Volkan Durmaz, Gencehan Babis, Mohammad Akkiraz, as well
as the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, and other
officials.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly 'organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh'.
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were 'not
invited' to observe the presidential elections to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist
measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
