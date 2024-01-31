Turkmenistan, Goetzpartners Discuss Construction Of Industrial Facilities In Arkadag City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and the German Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the establishment of industrial facilities in the Arkadag city, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Managing Director of the Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH consulting company Vladimir Matias and senior consultant of this company Hans Gerd Prodoehl.

It was stated that Germany is one of Turkmenistan's priority partners in the EU, especially in terms of trade and economic cooperation.

At the same time, the parties stressed the importance of partnership between transport agencies, associations and companies of the two countries, taking into account the implementation of large-scale projects in the field of transport, communications and logistics in Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that as part of the construction of the second-stage facilities in the city of Arkadag, an environmentally friendly raw material base has been created in the country that meets international quality standards.

The heads of the German company informed about new areas of cooperation, stressing that the planned medical cluster is designed to produce various types of medical products not only for the domestic market, but also for export.

At the same time, the use of available local raw materials will make it possible to produce environmentally friendly, high-quality products, which will contribute to strengthening the economy of Turkmenistan and will play an important role in the development of Turkmen - German relations.

Meanwhile, the Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH recently won an international tender for the provision of consulting services for the creation of a medical cluster in Arkadag city.

The parties' commitment to the implementation of this project was confirmed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan and the Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH company.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel