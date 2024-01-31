Turkmenistan, Goetzpartners Discuss Construction Of Industrial Facilities In Arkadag City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and the German Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH
discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation,
in particular, the establishment of industrial facilities in the
Arkadag city, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during the meeting of Chairman of
the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with
Managing Director of the Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH
consulting company Vladimir Matias and senior consultant of this
company Hans Gerd Prodoehl.
It was stated that Germany is one of Turkmenistan's priority
partners in the EU, especially in terms of trade and economic
cooperation.
At the same time, the parties stressed the importance of
partnership between transport agencies, associations and companies
of the two countries, taking into account the implementation of
large-scale projects in the field of transport, communications and
logistics in Turkmenistan.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that as part of the construction
of the second-stage facilities in the city of Arkadag, an
environmentally friendly raw material base has been created in the
country that meets international quality standards.
The heads of the German company informed about new areas of
cooperation, stressing that the planned medical cluster is designed
to produce various types of medical products not only for the
domestic market, but also for export.
At the same time, the use of available local raw materials will
make it possible to produce environmentally friendly, high-quality
products, which will contribute to strengthening the economy of
Turkmenistan and will play an important role in the development of
Turkmen - German relations.
Meanwhile, the Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH recently won
an international tender for the provision of consulting services
for the creation of a medical cluster in Arkadag city.
The parties' commitment to the implementation of this project
was confirmed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding
between the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag City under
the President of Turkmenistan and the Goetzpartners Emerging
Markets GmbH company.
