Explosion Occurred In House In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. As per
preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded in a two-story
residential building with 12 apartments, which led to a partial
collapse of the second floor, in the village of Botakara in the
Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, the head of the Emergency
Situations Department of the Karaganda region Murat Katpanov said,
Trend reports.
According to the information, six people were rescued from the
rubble and taken to the central hospital in the village of
Botakara. Search work continues.
The head of the Emergency Situations Department of the Karaganda
region Murat Katpanov said that the area of the collapse is still
being established, and a headquarters of 45 people and 13 pieces of
equipment are working at the scene.
