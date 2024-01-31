               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Explosion Occurred In House In Kazakhstan


1/31/2024 2:17:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. As per preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded in a two-story residential building with 12 apartments, which led to a partial collapse of the second floor, in the village of Botakara in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, the head of the Emergency Situations Department of the Karaganda region Murat Katpanov said, Trend reports.

According to the information, six people were rescued from the rubble and taken to the central hospital in the village of Botakara. Search work continues.

The head of the Emergency Situations Department of the Karaganda region Murat Katpanov said that the area of the collapse is still being established, and a headquarters of 45 people and 13 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

