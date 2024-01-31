Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Lachin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Lachin continue, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Garadagh district of
Baku on January 30. At this stage, another 23 families (72 people)
moved to the city of Lachin.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents expressed gratitude to the valiant
Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 431 families - 1627 people.
