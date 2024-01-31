Musk's Company Neuralink Implants Neurochip Into Human Brain For First Time

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. On January 28,
the first human received an implant from the neurotechnology
company Neuralink, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, Elon Musk
wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
It is noted that initial results show indicate promising results
from the device.
Elon Musk added that Neuralink's first product is called
Telepathy, which provides the ability to control your phone and
computer just by thinking. According to Musk, the first users of
this technology will be people who have lost control of their
limbs.
