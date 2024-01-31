Azerbaijan's Adoption Of Law On Transport, Logistics To Improve Relevant Regulation - FFAA's Head (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Harmonization and unification of Azerbaijan's laws in the field of transportation with international legislation will contribute to the popularization of the Middle Corridor route (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - TITR), the Chairman of the Freight Forwarding Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA) Kamran Habibov told Trend .

He said that a draft law on transport and freight forwarding activities has been submitted to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The association's head expressed hope that the draft law will be presented to the parliament and adopted this year.

"The establishment of this legislative framework will enable transport and freight forwarding companies to improve their operations, and the country to increase freight flows," Habibov noted.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is actively coordinating actions on transport corridors with Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, as well as Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, and collaborating with international organizations.

"The situation is improving regarding the resolution of legal, customs, and other issues. The adoption of the law on transport and logistics activities according to modern standards will enhance the efficiency of such interactions," Habibov also said.

He added importance of addressing the issue of assigning a special economic code to transport and freight forwarding activities (this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy).

"I'm confident that the adoption of the law on transport and logistics activities and the assignment of an economic code will help improve the regulation and control over the work of transport, forwarding and logistics companies," emphasized Habibov.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail freight transportation in China and the European Union through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multifaceted multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.