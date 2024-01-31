Azerbaijan's Adoption Of Law On Transport, Logistics To Improve Relevant Regulation - FFAA's Head (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Harmonization and
unification of Azerbaijan's laws in the field of transportation
with international legislation will contribute to the
popularization of the Middle Corridor route (Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route - TITR), the Chairman of the Freight
Forwarding Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA) Kamran Habibov told
Trend .
He said that a draft law on transport and freight forwarding
activities has been submitted to the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport.
The association's head expressed hope that the draft law will be
presented to the parliament and adopted this year.
"The establishment of this legislative framework will enable
transport and freight forwarding companies to improve their
operations, and the country to increase freight flows," Habibov
noted.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan is actively coordinating actions
on transport corridors with Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, as well as
Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, and collaborating
with international organizations.
"The situation is improving regarding the resolution of legal,
customs, and other issues. The adoption of the law on transport and
logistics activities according to modern standards will enhance the
efficiency of such interactions," Habibov also said.
He added importance of addressing the issue of assigning a
special economic code to transport and freight forwarding
activities (this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry
of Economy).
"I'm confident that the adoption of the law on transport and
logistics activities and the assignment of an economic code will
help improve the regulation and control over the work of transport,
forwarding and logistics companies," emphasized Habibov.
To note, the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container
rail freight transportation in China and the European Union through
the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe.
A multifaceted multimodal transport infrastructure links the
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.