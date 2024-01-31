Nar Received An International Certificate For Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Another achievement of Nar: the mobile operator's
customer-centric strategy received international recognition. Nar
was awarded with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems and ISO
10002:2018 Customer Satisfaction Management System certifications.
The quality assessment was carried out by Bureau Veritas Group,
leading international inspection and certification company. Nar met
the extensive criterion of the International Organization for
Standardization by continuously proving the mobile operator's
commitment to reliably deliver top-quality services to its
customers.
CEO of Nar Gunnar Pahnke stated that ISO certifications
underscore the mobile operator's commitment to ensuring highest
efficiency and customer satisfaction.“Customer centricity and
affordability are core values of Nar. These certifications reflect
the systematic and customer-focused processes we have in place. We
will proceed with this proactive approach of maintaining the
highest standards in quality management” - Gunnar Pahnke
underlined.
ISO, or the International Organization for Standardization, is a
global body that establishes internationally recognized standards
to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products,
services, and systems. Compliance with ISO standards signifies a
commitment to excellence, fostering trust and credibility in a
diverse range of industries worldwide.
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
