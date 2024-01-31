Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Forecasts No Changes In Inflation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The inflation
forecast for 2024 has been kept unchanged, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The CBA data shows that the annual inflation for 2024 is
projected to stay within the targeted range, consistent with the
forecasts from January and mirroring the figures reported in
October of the previous year.
"The decrease in global economic activity, coupled with the
ongoing decline in worldwide commodity, energy, and food prices,
has restricted the influx of inflation into the country. The World
Bank reports an 18.9 percent year-on-year decline in the commodity
price index in December, with a substantial 24 percent drop
specifically in energy prices. Furthermore, the UN Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) notes a 10.1 percent year-on-year
reduction in the food price index for December," CBA noted.
The CBA highlighted that maintaining equilibrium in the foreign
exchange market played a crucial role in restricting the influx of
inflation.
"In 92 percent of the foreign exchange trades carried out at CBA
in 2023, there was an excess of supply over demand. Over this
period, the nominal effective exchange rate of the manat witnessed
a notable appreciation of 19.3 percent, serving as the primary
factor in mitigating the impact of imported inflation.," the CBA
said.
The CBA underscores that the primary domestic risks that could
potentially amplify inflation include the undue expansion of
aggregate demand and the activation of domestic cost factors.
"If the current trends persist, interventions by CBA in the
foreign exchange market for 2024, akin to the past two years, are
likely to be more focused on buying. The CBA maintains a vigilant
watch on the dynamics of budget expenditures and credit activity as
crucial factors influencing domestic demand. Overall, the risks of
inflationary increases and decreases are deemed to be in
equilibrium. The inflation forecast for 2024 remains unchanged,
aligning with the predictions from January of this year and
mirroring the situation observed in October of the previous year.
It is anticipated that the annual inflation in 2024 will stay
within the targeted range," the CBA stated.
According to the CBA's monetary policy framework statement for
2024, the anticipated annual inflation for the country is projected
to hover around 5–5.5 percent in the same year.
