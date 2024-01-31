Araz River Crisis: Armenia's Mining Pollutants Colossally Undermine Neighbours' Ecology

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The head of Iran's Mining House Mohammad Reza Bahraman has expressed his concern about the pollution of the Araz river by the Armenian copper mines, Trend reports.

Bahraman noted that unfortunately the Iranian government has ignored this problem, while the Iranian mining sector has followed all the required standards.

The officialadded that some groups in the mining field have criticized the Iranian mines for being unethical.

He also highlighted the importance of the mining sector for Iran's industry and economy, saying that it has attracted $40 billion of investment in the last 55 years and that it exports more than $9 billion of minerals every year.

The Armenian copper-molybdenum plant and gold deposit dump their wastes into the Okhchuchay and Kharchevan rivers, which flow into the Araz river. This causes severe pollution of the soil and water in the area. The Araz river crosses the borders of Iran and Azerbaijan, so the damage affects both countries' ecosystems.

