Kazakhstan Talks Major Road Projects In Kostanay Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The budget of
the road industry in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region amounted to 56
billion tenge (about $124 million) in 2023, said Prime Minister
Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
He made a remark during a meeting on the topic of the
socio-economic development of the Kostanay region.
The PM noted that, using these funds, 700 km of roads between
populated areas and 299 streets in populated areas were
repaired.
According to him, this year, more than 66 billion tenge (about
$146 million) has been allocated from the budget for these
purposes.
"An important project for the region to reconstruct the
Kostanay-Denisovka highway has been completed. Design work is
underway on sections of republican roads. These are Uzunkol –
Troebratskoe, Sarykol – border of the North Kazakhstan region" and
the road from the border of the Ulytau region to Arkalyk. In the
future, after the completion of existing projects, it is planned to
reconstruct the Kostanay-Russian border highway," the PM said.
Meanwhile, reconstruction and repairs covered 10,700 km of roads
in Kazakhstan in 2023. In the coming years, it is planned to
reconstruct major highways with a length of 4,700 km (13 priority
projects) as well as repair the main regional roads for 4,300
km.
To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed
and operate in Kazakhstan: 5 railways and 8 roads.
