Kyrgyzstan's Capital Receives EBRD-Funded Eco-Friendly Buses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Bishkek, the
capital of Kyrgyzstan, has received 124 compressed natural gas
(CNG) buses, procured via funding from the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports.
As per the bank, this initiative is part of the Green Cities
program, aimed at addressing environmental issues and investing in
sustainable municipal infrastructure. More buses funded by the EBRD
are expected to be added to the city's fleet in 2024.
The new buses are designed to provide comfort for senior
citizens, disabled passengers, and families with children. Once in
operation, these CNG buses are anticipated to significantly reduce
harmful emissions along their routes, decreasing nitrous oxide by
more than 71 percent and carbon dioxide by almost 38 percent.
This project marks the first step in Bishkek's Green Cities
Action Plan (GCAP), funded by a 33 million euro EBRD financing
package, which includes a 25 million euro loan and an investment
grant of up to 8 million euro. The initiative is further supported
by a 950,000-euro grant from the Government of Japan.
The funds will not only facilitate the introduction of CNG buses
but also contribute to the renovation of the city's bus depot, the
procurement of necessary maintenance equipment, and the
implementation of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with
GPS navigation. This system is expected to significantly enhance
the efficiency of the municipal bus company.
EBRD has channeled 948 million euros into Kyrgyzstan through 239
projects, with a focus on supporting private entrepreneurship.
