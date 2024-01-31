               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADB Updates On Current Sovereign Portfolio In Uzbekistan


1/31/2024 2:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan amounted to $5.06 billion as of January 2024, Trend reports.

The bank's current sovereign portfolio includes 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign guarantee.

According to the bank's data, ADB has committed 240 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Uzbekistan worth $11.5 billion to date.

Moreover, cumulative loan disbursements to Uzbekistan reach $7.69 billion, which were financed by regular and concessional ordinary capital resources, and other special funds.

Earlier, ADB has approved a $240 million loan to Uzbekistan for the reconstruction of 700 kilometers of rural roads.

As per data by ADB, the new investment project is aimed to make the rural road infrastructure safer and more resilient to climate change, as well as improve transport links and promote rural development.

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search