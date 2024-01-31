ADB Updates On Current Sovereign Portfolio In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan amounted to $5.06 billion as of January 2024, Trend reports.

The bank's current sovereign portfolio includes 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign guarantee.

According to the bank's data, ADB has committed 240 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Uzbekistan worth $11.5 billion to date.

Moreover, cumulative loan disbursements to Uzbekistan reach $7.69 billion, which were financed by regular and concessional ordinary capital resources, and other special funds.

Earlier, ADB has approved a $240 million loan to Uzbekistan for the reconstruction of 700 kilometers of rural roads.

As per data by ADB, the new investment project is aimed to make the rural road infrastructure safer and more resilient to climate change, as well as improve transport links and promote rural development.