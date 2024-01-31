IRU Urges More Investments In Middle Corridor Amidst Growing Freight Volumes (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31 . Intermodal
transport along the Middle Corridor has proven to be highly
efficient, Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the
International Road Transport Union (IRU), told Trend .
"The Middle Corridor relies heavily on intermodality. For
example, multimodal shipping from Lianyungang (China) via
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to Türkiye or EU countries
takes 13 to 23 days. In contrast, the sea trip via the Suez Canal
takes 35-45 days," he said.
De Pretto added that, unfortunately, border crossings struggle
to cope with these growing volumes. Drivers spend days, and
sometimes weeks, depending on the season and crossing point at
borders. There are tools, such as TIR, to streamline border
crossings; governments just need to act and implement these
tried-and-tested trade facilitation instruments.
Regarding border crossings, it was highlighted that Caspian Sea
crossings lead to unpredictable waiting times. There is a need for
investments in both physical infrastructure and procedural
improvements to manage the growing traffic at already congested
border crossings.
According to the IRU Secretary-General, freight volumes
transported from China to Europe along the Middle Corridor
increased by 84 percent from January through August 2023, compared
to the same period in 2022, reaching over 1.6 million tons. Transit
freight volumes are anticipated to increase by at least fivefold in
the future.
The Middle Corridor starts in China and crosses Central Asian
countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then
passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye
before reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
