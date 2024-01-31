Azerbaijani Cabinet Of Ministers To Adopt Resolution On Utilization Fees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The primary steps for estimating the amount of automobile recycling charge, the amount of discount, and lump sum payment have been completed, and the process is in its final stage, Ibrahim Mammadov, Head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, told Trend .

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution in this regard soon.

The above recycling fees will be collected at the technical inspection of cars along with state duty as of February 1.

