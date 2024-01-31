               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Cabinet Of Ministers To Adopt Resolution On Utilization Fees


1/31/2024 2:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The primary steps for estimating the amount of automobile recycling charge, the amount of discount, and lump sum payment have been completed, and the process is in its final stage, Ibrahim Mammadov, Head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, told Trend .

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution in this regard soon.

The above recycling fees will be collected at the technical inspection of cars along with state duty as of February 1.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790312

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search