Azerbaijani Cabinet Of Ministers To Adopt Resolution On Utilization Fees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The primary steps
for estimating the amount of automobile recycling charge, the
amount of discount, and lump sum payment have been completed, and
the process is in its final stage, Ibrahim Mammadov, Head of the
press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, told
Trend .
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a
resolution in this regard soon.
The above recycling fees will be collected at the technical
inspection of cars along with state duty as of February 1.
