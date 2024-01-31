COP29 Organizing Committee Boasts Commendable Gender Balance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The COP29
organizing committee includes 12 women, said Azerbaijan's
Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva during the next annual
consultative meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF),
Trend reports.
Abdullayeva addressed the gathering during the opening
session.
The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan's active measures in
establishing multimodal routes for the stable and sustainable
development of regional transport communication, citing the ITF as
a powerful global platform for fostering dialogue in the transport
sector and improving regional transport and communication
connections. Abdullayeva emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to
achieving the organization's aims and vital role, mentioning the
country's impending presidency in the ITF from 2025 to 2026. She
expressed confidence that COP29, which will be hosted in Baku later
this year, will provide an opportunity to discuss issues related to
the decarbonization of the transportation sector.
In addition, the Ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment
to a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. She
pointed out that areas in Azerbaijan liberated from occupation have
been designated as "zero emission" zones. Moreover, Azerbaijan has
actively participated in the Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) program
initiated by the UK.
Regarding COP29, slated to take place in Baku, Abdullayeva
underscored that preparations for the event are well underway. The
organizing committee has been formed, with 12 women among its
members.
"COP29 boasts a commendable gender balance in its mandate
positions, with women holding three out of the six key positions,"
she said.
The Ambassador highlighted the traditionally male-dominated
nature of the transportation sector and underscored the
significance of increasing awareness regarding the promotion of
gender equality, women's empowerment, and their pivotal role in
decision-making within this field. She shared statistical data with
participants, illustrating women's employment in Azerbaijan's
transportation sector. The emphasis was placed on the noteworthy
strides taken in the country's transportation industry to promote
gender equality, with a commitment to continued efforts aimed at
achieving even more significant results.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
is currently convening its annual consultative meeting, with a
specific focus on the transport sector, gender equality within this
domain, and climate change matters within the framework of the
Green Transport Summit. Azerbaijan is represented by the Ambassador
to France Leyla Abdullayeva at this significant gathering. The
meeting aims to deliberate on the tangible initiatives undertaken
by Azerbaijan to advance the development of multimodal transport
routes and foster stable and sustainable transport connections in
the region.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
To note, besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated
their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the
Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023,
Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan.
Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
