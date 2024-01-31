Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 30 increased by $0.14 and amounted to $87.54 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.15 (to $85.66 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.02 per barrel, which is $0.16 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $0,12 on January 30 compared to the previous indicator, to $84.11 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 31.

