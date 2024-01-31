Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The price of
Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port
of Augusta on January 30 increased by $0.14 and amounted to $87.54
per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring
to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.15 (to $85.66 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $65.02 per barrel, which is $0.16
more than the previous price.
In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea grew by $0,12 on January 30 compared to the previous
indicator, to $84.11 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 31.
