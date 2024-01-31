Deadline For Applications To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Expires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The deadline for submitting applications to the District Election Commission to monitor the voting process within the designated election district for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, set for February 7, expires tomorrow, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

According to the Electoral Code, any Azerbaijani citizen with active voting rights, whether on their own initiative or on behalf of a registered candidate, political party, political party bloc, or non-governmental organization engaged in election-related activities, must submit an application for observation within the constituency's territory to the District Election Commission of the respective election district. This application process begins on the day of the election announcement and continues until five days before the scheduled election date.

In light of the extraordinary presidential election, this application submission period extends until February 2, 2024.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel