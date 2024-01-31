Deadline For Applications To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Expires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The deadline for
submitting applications to the District Election Commission to
monitor the voting process within the designated election district
for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, set for
February 7, expires tomorrow, Trend reports, referring to the
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
According to the Electoral Code, any Azerbaijani citizen with
active voting rights, whether on their own initiative or on behalf
of a registered candidate, political party, political party bloc,
or non-governmental organization engaged in election-related
activities, must submit an application for observation within the
constituency's territory to the District Election Commission of the
respective election district. This application process begins on
the day of the election announcement and continues until five days
before the scheduled election date.
In light of the extraordinary presidential election, this
application submission period extends until February 2, 2024.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
