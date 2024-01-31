Azerbaijan's Central Bank Lowers Refinancing Rate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has lowered the refinancing rate from 8 to 7.75
percent, Trend reports, referring to CBA.
Will be updated
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.