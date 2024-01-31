               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Lowers Refinancing Rate


1/31/2024 2:17:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has lowered the refinancing rate from 8 to 7.75 percent, Trend reports, referring to CBA.

Will be updated

