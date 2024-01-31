Iranian Currency Rates For January 31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 31, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price and 13 decreased in price compared to January 30. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,542 rials.

Currency Rial on January 31 Rial on January 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,266 53,257 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,697 48,607 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,036 4,010 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,020 4,016 1 Danish krone DKK 6,110 6,089 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,493 136,418 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,017 15,162 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,431 28,444 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,175 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,318 31,249 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,730 25,660 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,234 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,384 1,384 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 468 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,695 27,691 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,346 31,311 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,276 38,298 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,325 1,323 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,569 31,556 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,710 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,875 5,864 100 Thai baths THB 118,599 118,372 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,880 8,873 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,551 31,477 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,542 45,386 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,362 9,343 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,655 15,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,659 2,654 1 Afghan afghani AFN 569 568 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,761 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,683 24,679 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,506 74,478 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,853 3,854 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,412 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 428,553 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 580,000–583,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 629,000–632,000 rials.

