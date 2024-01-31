US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Off South Korea's West Coast

According to its sources, the pilot ejected and was not injured. The plane crashed into the sea at about 8:40 local time (11:40 p.m. GMT) in the Jeonbuk State near the Kunsan air base.

