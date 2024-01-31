               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Off South Korea's West Coast


1/31/2024 2:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. An American F-16 fighter jet has crashed on the west coast of South Korea, Trend reports.

According to its sources, the pilot ejected and was not injured. The plane crashed into the sea at about 8:40 local time (11:40 p.m. GMT) in the Jeonbuk State near the Kunsan air base.

