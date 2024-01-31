Riber: 2023 Revenues Up +41% To €39.2M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2023 revenues up +41% to €39

Strong growth in systems revenues: +96%.

Order book at end-2023: €26.3 M Outlook for revenues growth in 2024

Bezons (France), January 31, 2024 – 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, a global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2023. Change in revenues

€m 2023 2022 Change First quarter 3.7 2.4 +55% Second quarter 8.5 6.8 +24% Third quarter 4.0 3.0 +34% Fourth quarter 23.0 15.6 +48% Full year 39.2 27.8 +41% €m 2023 2022 Change Systems 29.0 14.8 +96% Services and accessories 10.3 13.0 -21% Full year 39.2 27.8 +41%

2023 full-year revenues amounted to €39, up 41% from 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues growth remained strong at 48%. This impressive growth is the result of RIBER's enhanced market position in MBE systems for production.

MBE systems revenues reached €29, up 96%. 13 MBE systems, including 5 production systems, were delivered over the year, compared with 6 systems, including 4 production systems, in 2022.

Revenues for services and accessories totalled €10, down 21% compared with a high basis of comparison in 2022.

The breakdown of 2023 full-year revenues is as follows: 63% for Asia, 24% for Europe and 13% for North America.

Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2023 2022 Change Systems 20.2 24.6 -18% Services and accessories 6.1 5.3 +16% Full year 26.3 29,9 -12%



The order book for MBE systems is down 18% to €20, following the major deliveries at the end of 2023. This figure is based on 6 systems, including 5 production systems. This order book includes the order for a production machine in Europe announced on January 8, 2024. It does not incorporate the major order for three production systems in Asia announced on January 24, 2024.

Orders for services and accessories showed improvement, up 16% from the previous year.

At December 31, 2023, the consolidated order book amounted to €26, down -12% from the previous year.

Outlook for 2024

Given the composition of the order book at December 31, 2023, and the outlook for orders to be delivered this year for systems, services and accessories, RIBER is forecasting further growth in 2024 revenues compared with 2023.

Next date

RIBER will release its 2023 full-year earnings on April 12, 2024 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



Contacts

RIBER: Annie Geoffroy| Tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | ...

CALYPTUS: Cyril Combe | tell: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | ...

