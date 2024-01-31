               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


1/31/2024 2:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
24.1.24 929 63.14 58 661
25.1.24 647 633 61.53 39 847 369
26.1.24 182 093 62.26 11 337 711
29.1.24 300 62.52 18 755
30.1.24 228 890 62.00 14 190 425
Previous transactions 19 922 427
Accumulated to date 20 982 272 62.13 1 303 618 696


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 36 079 150 shares, corresponding to 1.77% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
...

Attachment

  • 2024 01 30_Daily Buyback Report

MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107790290

