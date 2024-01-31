Autonomous Mining Truck Market Estimated To Attain $12.5 Billion By 2035, At 23.2% CAGR | Current Trends And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomous Mining Truck Market by Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Propulsion (Diesel, Electric and Hybrid), by Level of Autonomy (Level 1 and 2, Level 3, Level 4 and 5), by Type (Underground LHD Loaders, Autonomous Hauling Trucks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". As per the report, The global autonomous mining truck market is expected to be valued at $1.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2025 to 2035.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the autonomous mining truck market, such as increase in demand for smart mining, and rise in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the construction and mining sector witnesses' prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the mining equipment industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the R&D expenditure for autonomous vehicle, which is expected to boost the autonomous mining truck industry.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for smart mining and surge in demand for technologically-advanced mining equipment have boosted the growth of the global autonomous mining truck market . However, surge in application of environmental laws about mining industry and software failure and sensor related issues in autonomous vehicles hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for automation in mining equipment and growth of connected infrastructure would open new opportunities in the future.

The autonomous mining truck market is segmented on the basis of size, propulsion, level of autonomy, type, and region. On the basis of size, it is divided into small, medium, and large. On the basis of propulsion, it is segmented into diesel, and electric & hybrid. By level of autonomy, the market is divided into Level 1 & 2, Level 3, and Level 4 & 5. By type, the market is divided into underground LHD loaders, autonomous hauling trucks, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report analyzes these key players in the global autonomous mining truck market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry . The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Prominent Market Players

Daimler AG

AB VOLVO

Aptiv

Bosch Ltd.

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

EMBARK

MAN SE

Nvidia

PACCAR Inc.

QUALCOMM

Scania

Tesla

TUSIMPLE

WAYMO

By region, the global autonomous mining truck market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in mining industry of the region due to favorable government policies for mining.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By size, the large segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By propulsion, the electric & hybrid segment is projected to lead the global autonomous mining truck market

By level of autonomy, the Level 4 & 5segment is projected to lead the global autonomous mining truck market

By type, the underground LHD loaders segment is projected to lead the global autonomous mining truck market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

