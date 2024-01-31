Security Increased For Judge Who Delivered Death Sentence To 15 Kerala PFI Activists

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 31 (IANS) A day after a Kerala court sentenced to death 15 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) who were held guilty of the 2021 murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, the security of the judge has been increased.

On Tuesday, c, sentenced all 15 of the accused to death for the heinous crime.

Incidentally, this verdict is considered very rare in India's judicial history, as in one single case such a large number of people have been sentenced to death.

Following the verdict, the judge came under attack on social media and her security was strengthened after that.

Five Kerala Police personnel, under an officer, have been posted at her residence near the Court.

In all, there are 31 accused in the murder case of the state secretary of the BJP's OBC Morcha, and this verdict was pronounced for 15 accused, which came in the first charge sheet.

Ranjith Sreenivasan, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha Bar Association, was the BJP's candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 19, 2021, when PFI members barged into his residence in Alappuzha and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife and mother.

