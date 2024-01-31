Ukrainian Canadians Hand Over Nine Pickups To Air Defense Forces In Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the Ukrainian community in Canada have handed over nine new Toyota pickups for Ukraine's air defense forces operating in the Kirovohrad region.

Pavlo Konopko, first deputy head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At the behest of the head of the regional military administration, Andrii Raykovych, we involved Canadian volunteers in Ukraine's national resistance. We thank the diaspora of Ukrainians in Canada: nine new Toyota pickups are already on their way to Kropyvnytskyi," the post reads.

The pickups will soon be on combat duty to protect critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

Illustration photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine