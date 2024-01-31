               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 1,090 Russian Troops In Past 24 Hours


1/31/2024 2:12:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 385,230 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 31, 2024, including 1,090 in the past 24 hours alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,310 (+10) enemy tanks, 11,757 (+32) armored fighting vehicles, 9,195 (+51) artillery systems, 974 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 663 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,100 (+16) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,846 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,231 (+40) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,452 (+4) pieces of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukraine reports 88 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

