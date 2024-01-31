One Killed In 53 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 53 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region in the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding two others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 53 attacks and fired 221 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 17 shells at the city of Kherson," the post reads.

The Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages, a hydrotechnical facility, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a point of invincibility and a cell tower in the Beryslav district.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian defenders shot down 14 out of 20 Shahed attack drones on the night of January 30-31.