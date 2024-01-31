Regarding Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan, Polling Stations To Open In Three Russian Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Regarding the snap presidential elections scheduled for February
7, 2024, polling stations will be opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy
in Russia, as well as at the Consulates General in St. Petersburg
and Yekaterinburg, Azernews reports, citing the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia.
Citizens of Azerbaijan over 18 years of age, temporarily or
permanently residing in the territory of the Russian Federation,
will be able to participate in the voting. For this purpose, it is
necessary to present a valid passport or identity card of a citizen
of the Azerbaijan Republic to the representatives of the polling
station.
Citizens who plan to travel to the Russian Federation during the
presidential elections and wish to vote, please also bring absentee
voting certificates.
Polling stations will be open from 08:00 to 19:00 local
time.
The addresses of polling stations are:
Moscow city, Voznesensky pereulok, 15
St. Petersburg, 2nd Sovetskaya Street, 27
Yekaterinburg, 5, Karla Libknecht Street
