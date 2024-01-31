Ukrainian Energy Ministry Thanks Azerbaijan For Its Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Under the coordination of the Energy Ministry in January 2024,
Ukraine received another batch of assistance from Azerbaijani
partners, including 25 cargoes of energy equipment for
reconstruction works, Azernews reports, citing
Ukrainian Energy Ministry.
"Quick and high-quality renewal of energy equipment during the
war is a challenge for energy workers. But thanks to partners,
Ukraine can promptly restore damaged facilities, thus strengthening
energy security," said Ukrainian Energy Minister German
Galushchenko.
In total, since March 2022, Ukraine has received from Azerbaijan
92 cargoes of energy equipment weighing more than 1,585 tons,
including 51 power transformers, 111 transformer substations, and
other equipment. Thanks to this assistance from partners, Ukraine
has carried out a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector
- more than 2.2 GW of capacity has been added to the energy
system.
This is the fourth tranche of aid from Azerbaijan.
It includes:
transformer substations,
power transformer,
wires,
disconnectors and other equipment for rehabilitation and repair
works.
The equipment received from Azerbaijan between November 2023 and
January 2024 has been distributed among 24 enterprises in the
energy sector, namely operators of electricity distribution
systems, heat supply, gas, coal, and nuclear enterprises.
"We thank our partners for this support. The provided equipment
is used by Ukrainian power engineers to restore facilities that
continue to be subjected to hostile shelling, particularly in
frontline regions.
"The works carried out make it possible to keep the stable
operation of the energy system and meet the needs of consumers in
electricity and heat supply," Galushchenko said.
