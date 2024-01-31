Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.82 Tues. To USD 83.49 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 1.82 to USD 83.49 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 85.31 pb the day before, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday. Brent crude oil went up by 47 cents to USD 82.87 pb, same as the West Texas intermediate up by USD 1.04 to reach USD 77.82 (end) km

