US Army Intercepts Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Toward Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The United States (US) Army has announced the interception of an anti-ship missile fired by the Houthi Militia toward the Red Sea. However, the US did not mention what the Houthis were targeting.

"On January 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea," US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement late Tuesday.

"The missile was successfully shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no injuries or damage reported," added Centcom.

The Houthi attacks on dozens of commercial container ships in the Red Sea were triggered by the on-going Israeli occupation war on the besieged Gaza Strip. The Houthis claimed that these attacks in the Red Sea show solidarity and support to the Gazan cause, confirming that they will keep attacking ships and crippling their movement until Israel ends its bombardment on the Strip.

Therefore, the US had begun their lone air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, whereas a joint coalition with the United Kingdom had begun a wider attack on the group. (end)

