Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 14-Year Imprisonment In Toshakhana Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Jan 31 (IANS) An accountability court on Wednesday sentenced former Pakistan premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana case, local media reported.

The verdict comes a day after the PTI founder was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the cipher case by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where the former Khan is incarcerated, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran and Bushra were also barred from holding any public office for the next 10 years and were fined around Rs1,574 million, The Express Tribune reported.

The judge also asked the two to record their statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and closed the right of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses.

The couple were indicted in the reference on January 9.

Reacting strongly to the verdict, the PTI termed it as "complete destruction of every law" and claimed the former premier and first lady have faced "yet another kangaroo trial".

The party further said no right of defence was given to either Imran or Bushra and the case has "no basis" to stand on in any higher court, similar to the cipher trial.

--IANS

int/san/svn