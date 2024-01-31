4.9% CAGR To Be Recorded In Floor Cleaning Machines Market Between 2022 And 2027 - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK

, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

floor cleaning machines market size is set to grow by USD 2.43 billion between 2022

and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.9% , according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. It is estimated that there will be 4.4% YOY growth during 2023.

The report is segmented by Application, Product, and Geography.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading



Application





Professional Cleaning Equipment

Consumer Cleaning Equipment

Product





Floor Scrubbers



Vacuum Cleaners



Floor Sweepers

Others

Geography





North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

The professional cleaning equipment segment

is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by demand from various commercial establishments such as hotels, retail outlets, and offices. This segment includes a range of equipment like high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, and scrubber driers, catering to non-residential construction sectors like offices, healthcare, and hotels, thereby boosting market expansion.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, by downloading a free sample!

Some of the major vendors of the floor cleaning machines market

include lfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Aman Cleaning Equipments Pvt Ltd, Astol Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Bortek Industries Inc., Clemas and Co. Ltd, EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, ICE Cobotics, Makita Corp., Nilfisk AS, NSS Enterprises Inc, Numatic International Ltd., Roots Multiclean Ltd., SANTONI ELECTRIC CO. Pvt. Ltd., SGT Multiclean Equipments, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co, Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

The

demand from janitorial service providers , who offer cleaning services for various establishments drives the growth. These providers require efficient cleaning equipment for diverse applications, including offices, educational institutions, and retail complexes. As the global economy improves, the demand for janitorial services is expected to rise, further propelling the market growth for floor-cleaning machines.

"The rising R&D investments are the trend fueling growth, however, the availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries may hamper the growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights



CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floor cleaning machines market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market

vendors

Key Products and Services

The floor cleaning machines market offers a diverse range of products including scrubbers, sweepers, buffers, and polishers, catering to various industrial and commercial needs. These machines, such as ride-on and walk-behind cleaners, ensure efficient floor maintenance with features like autonomous operation, battery power, and steam cleaning. Additionally, they include carpet extractors, high-pressure washers, and scrubbing robots for versatile cleaning applications, contributing to overall floor care and hygiene.

Related Reports:

The cleaning robot market size is expected to increase by USD 13.29 billion from 2021 to 2026.



The industrial cleaning services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16.45 billion.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio