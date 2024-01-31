Navigating The Fluctuating Nylon Filament Yarn Price Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nylon Filament Yarn Prices

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Asia, the price trend of Nylon Filament Yarn was volatile in the first two quarters of 2023. It initially inclined due to rising textile sector demand but later faced negative impact from increasing inventories and supply-demand imbalances. Falling feedstock prices also contributed to the negative trend. In Europe, prices inclined over the two quarters due to strong downstream textile demand, despite manufacturers reducing profit margins to manage high inventories. In North America, prices initially rose with increased demand but later declined due to stockpiles and weak textile sector demand, leading to decreased price quotations and a downward trend in Nylon Filament Yarn prices.

Definition

Nylon Filament Yarn is a synthetic fiber made from polymerizing nylon resins into long, continuous filaments. It possesses excellent strength, durability, and elasticity, making it ideal for textiles, apparel, and industrial products. Nylon Filament Yarn exhibits high tensile strength, low water absorption, and good heat resistance, ensuring longevity and dimensional stability. Its smooth texture allows for comfort and versatility, while its dyeability provides vibrant colors. Nylon Filament Yarn is widely used in various applications due to its exceptional properties and performance characteristics.

Key Details About the Nylon Filament Yarn Price Trend :

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Nylon Filament Yarn in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Nylon Filament Yarn Price chart, including India Nylon Filament Yarn price, USA Nylon Filament Yarn price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Nylon Filament Yarn Price Trend:

Due to its remarkable qualities, Nylon Filament Yarn is widely used in many industrial applications. Due to its great strength and abrasion resistance, it is utilized in the textile sector to produce fabrics, clothing, and home furnishings. It is appropriate for outdoor and active wear because to its low water absorption rate and moisture-wicking properties. Due to its endurance and hardness, Nylon Filament Yarn is used in the automotive industry to produce seatbelts, airbags, and tire reinforcements. Conveyor belts, ropes, and filtering materials are just a few industrial uses for it. Additionally, Nylon Filament Yarn is utilized in brushes, brooms, and electrical insulating materials, demonstrating its adaptability and necessity in several industrial sectors.

Key Players:

ASF SE

LANXESS

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

CELANESE CORPORATION

Formosa Chemical and Fibre Corporation

JCT Limited

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

