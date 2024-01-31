Polybutadiene Rubber Price Trend: A Comprehensive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polybutadiene Rubber Price Trend

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the Asia Pacific region, the price trend of polybutadiene rubber fluctuated initially due to weak automotive market sentiments but later inclined in the second quarter with growth in the pharmaceutical and automotive sectors. In Europe, prices declined in both quarters due to weak tire industries, decreasing energy prices, and reduced production costs. In North America, prices fluctuated due to reduced production in the automotive sector, low demand from construction, and increased inventory levels. Overall, the performance of polybutadiene rubber prices in these regions was influenced by various sector-specific factors throughout the first and second quarters of 2023.

Definition

Polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is a synthetic elastomer made from polymerizing butadiene monomers. It is a type of synthetic rubber with high resilience, exceptional flexibility, and good abrasion resistance. PBR possesses excellent low-temperature flexibility, making it suitable for cold weather applications. Its key properties include high tensile strength, tear resistance, and impact resistance, making it valuable for manufacturing tires, conveyor belts, seals, gaskets, and various automotive and industrial products. Moreover, PBR exhibits good resistance to chemicals and is highly elastic, allowing it to recover its shape after deformation, making it ideal for applications requiring flexibility and durability.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Polybutadiene Rubber Price Trend:

Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR) finds extensive industrial use across diverse sectors due to its unique properties. One of its primary applications is in tire manufacturing, where it enhances tire resilience, wear resistance, and grip on the road. In the automotive industry, PBR is used in producing belts, hoses, gaskets, and seals due to its flexibility and resistance to oils and chemicals. It is utilized in industrial belts and conveyor belts for its strength and abrasion resistance. PBR's impact resistance makes it suitable for sports equipment like golf balls and shoe soles. It also serves as a key ingredient in adhesives, foam production, electrical insulation, and various consumer goods like rubber bands and hoses.

Key Players:

ARLANXEO

ZEON CORPORATION

LANXESS

UBE CORPORATION

