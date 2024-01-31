Softlogic Life Unveils Sri Lanka’S First-Ever Crowdsourced Christmas Tree Made Of Vegetable Plants

(MENAFN- GetNews) Sri Lanka's second largest life insurer, Softlogic Life , unveiled its iconic vegetable Christmas tree for the second consecutive year in December 2023. This year, the Christmas tree was made up of vegetable plants planted and sent to Softlogic Life by people from all four corners of Sri Lanka, making it the first-ever crowdsourced Christmas tree in Sri Lanka.

In the campaign's initial phase, Softlogic Life took a proactive approach by distributing seed packs to enthusiastic Sri Lankans across the country. This thoughtful initiative aimed to engage individuals who expressed a keen interest in nurturing vegetable plants, encouraging them to be a part of this historical moment but most importantly in inspiring fellow Sri Lankans to take up home gardening. Based on the requests received, a special fleet of trucks, in partnership with Shree FM, was sent to several cities, including Anuradhapura, Peradeniya, Matara, Galle, Kottawa, Gampaha and Chilaw, to collect these plants. Apart from the public contributions, a few schools joined in and handed over plants for this project.

Hoisted from 23rd December to 2nd January at the iconic Galle Face roundabout in Colombo (in front of the Presidential Secretariat), the Christmas tree installation comprised 2000+ vegetable plants of diverse variety and nutritional value. With a base width of 12 feet, and a total height of 30 feet, the tree was made of vegetables such as purple and green cabbage, Chinese spinach, brinjal, kankung, bird and green chillies.



The Christmas tree stood tall for over 10 days, resilient against challenges like extreme sunlight, humidity and sea breeze on one of Sri Lanka's busiest roundabouts. This was intentionally done by Softlogic Life to convey a very important message to Sri Lanka which is, if Softlogic Life can do it here under such environmental conditions, anyone can start their own home garden, even if it is on a balcony.









Softlogic Life's Managing Director, Iftikar Ahamed said,“As a responsible corporate citizen, we strive to enhance the quality of lives of all Sri Lankans by inspiring positive change at every level of our society. We are undoubtedly a blessed nation but that also means there's countless opportunities around us. If we are open, bold and can think differently, there are many things that we can leverage on. One reason why we embarked on a campaign such as this is also because we believe the same at our core. This is why we have always kept an open mind as a life insurer in consciously looking at opportunities even amidst some of the most challenging times to create the maximum value for all our stakeholders.”









“Sri Lanka is truly blessed in many ways, but it is our duty to use those blessings as a strength and make choices and efforts to secure the future that we envision. This Christmas tree, which stood tall in the centre of the hustling and bustling Colombo, withstanding numerous challenges like extreme sunlight, humidity and sea breeze, was a symbol of that very message," stated Chamindri Pilimatalauwe , Vice President – Marketing







Following the public display of the remarkable vegetable Christmas tree, Softlogic Life distributed the 2000+ thriving plants to the general public and schools to start their own home gardening journey even in a small way.



