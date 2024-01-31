Learn The Korean Language Online In Weeks With The Free Canko App

(MENAFN- GetNews) People can learn Korean basics in mere weeks using the Canko app online. The app focuses on real-world situations through associative learning, allowing users to quickly hold functional conversations with as little as 10 minutes of daily practice.







Canko makes learning Korean easy and fun through a free online app. The developers worked with experts from the Institute of Korean Language at Dongguk University to create the program, which uses associative learning to help users pick up the basics quickly.



“Canko helps you apply what you have learned right away,” the company's founders said.“You will learn expressions that are frequently used in real life.”

The app's creators believe that anyone should be able to learn how to read and speak Korean, regardless of their location or access to native speakers of the language. Canko helps provide essential education to increase understanding. For example, many people who enjoy Korean television dramas, movies, Korean beauty content, or K-pop music can improve their enjoyment and experience by learning Korean with Canko.



Learning Korean with Canko

Explore the features that make Canko's app a simple, easy way to learn Korean.



“If you use the Canko application to learn Korean, you will be able to easily understand and speak Korean within a few weeks,” representatives said.



Core Sentence Patterns

Canko teaches frequently used grammar and sentence patterns required for basic daily conversation.

Expressions

Learn vocabulary, sentence patterns, and grammar structure to understand the Korean language's fundamental structure.



Vocabulary

The repetitive associative learning process presents vocabulary accompanied by images as a core component of the content. The app uses vocabulary cards with reading and speaking exercises.



Basic Principle

The meaning of core sentence patterns and expressions is clearly demonstrated, with users replacing dialogue or portions of a sentence to learn practical words and phrases.



Speaking Practice

Canko uses different learning stages to teach Korean. The app provides opportunities to apply and modify learning to a user's unique situations through essential practice, speaking practice, and conversation practice.







“Create a natural connection between vocabulary, sentences, and conversation in Korean language learning,” Canko's founders said.

Simplifying Korean Language Learning

Canko's approach to language learning centers around associative teaching and repetitive use to help cement the new knowledge in users' minds. The app allows students learn Korean words through repeated hearing, speaking, and reading words, engraving them into a person's functional memory. Learn more about Canko's method with an introductory video.



The app provides a system that compares users' pronunciation with that of native Korean speakers. The system also supplies a self-guided and paced program that offers feedback through personal learning. Each lesson ends with scores that reflect the user's level of learning in a clear, easy-to-understand format.



Conclusion

Visit the Canko website to learn more about the Korean language learning app. Download and start learning today on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Reach out through Facebook or Instagram to connect with the brand through social media.



